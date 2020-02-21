The story behind American Idol’s ‘garbage man,’ from our very own Grand Bay

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — William Kiker is American Idol contestant Doug Kiker’s big brother.

“I was proud of him from the start, whether he made it on the show or not,” William said.

Doug won hearts across the country with his authenticity and humility during his American Idol audition, telling the judges the only experience he had was singing on the back of a garbage truck.

His audition ended with country star Luke Bryan giving him a lesson in pitch. He also advanced to the next round.

“When Luke Bryan went over there on got on the piano, I heard my brother sing like I’ve never heard him sing,” William said.

