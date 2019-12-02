The Salvation Army provides cold-weather shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With cold weather coming, the Salvation Army, located at 1009 Dauphin Street, opens its doors to keep the community warm. News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke to employees about the services they offer.

Major Tom Richmond says, “When it’s cold, like we are getting ready to have now, we make sure we open our shelter to more so we can have men off the streets.” He goes on to say around 4 pm Monday, groups of people will line up, check in, eat a warm dinner, have access to laundry and shower services, and sleep in a warm bed. The next day tenants will be given breakfast and a sack lunch to take with them.

In addition to the beds they have available, employees will set up more cots in the auditorium so that the shelter can hold as many people as possible.

Gerald Battiste, an employee at the Salvation Army, says, “Around this time of year when the weather gets colder, we see anywhere from a 25% to a 40% increase with our emergency shelter guests.”

The Salvation Army is mainly a men’s shelter but have partnerships with women and family shelters if needed. Monetary donations as well as food donations are needed especially during the holiday season.

