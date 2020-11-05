The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama, Walmart join forces to ‘Rescue Christmas’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Walmart and The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama have come together to help people in need this holiday season.

As the economy plummets from the pandemic, many families are suffering from financial and health burdens.

These organizations plan to expand programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles a little earlier to bring in more donations.



Captain Trey Jones, Area Commander for Coastal Alabama says, “The need for the services that The Salvation Army provides has never been greater. Because of that we are grateful to our community and our partners at Walmart for the incredible support they give to allow us to meet human needs in our communities.”

In most Walmart stores across Coastal Alabama and Pensacola, the expanded partnership includes:

• Starting November 4, Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. The option to donate will run through December 31.

• The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on Saturday, November 21. The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners. Bell ringers will also be at select Sam’s Clubs across Coastal Alabama and Pensacola.

• Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores in the vision centers, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.

• Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree to find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to a local Salvation Army.

• Celebrities like DJ Khaled have taken up the #RescueChristmas Challenge, encouraging others to adopt an angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in their hometown.

Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SACoastAL.org to find a location near you.

