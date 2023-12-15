MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is set to perform in Mobile’s Saenger Theatre on April 14 at 8 p.m.

The concert lasts 90 minutes and is “breathing beautifully dark energy into legendary Rock & Metal,” an event news release states.

“In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians [unleashes] effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion,” the release stated. “Witness the unexpected union of Classical music and Meta.”

The concert will feature music from these bands: Metallica, AC/DC, Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, SOAD, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries and more.

Tickets are on sale now for $50 or more. Tickets can be found online or purchased in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office at 6 South Joachim St. or the Mobile Civic Center at 401 Civic Center Drive.

