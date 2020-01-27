The Red Clay Strays on Good Godly Woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local band is getting national attention in a very short period of time.

The Red Clay Strays just released their music video from their single, “Good Godly Woman.” The video was shot in Fairhope and Creola. The band co-wrote the song with Brandon Rickman in Nashville.

“Just saying in a joking way, that he’d rather die and face God than make his lady mad because he’d never hear the end of it. I’d rather face the Good God Almighty because he’ll have mercy on me”, said Lead Singer and Rhythm Guitarist Brandon Laine Coleman.

The band formed just three years ago and already they have two singles. “Good Godly Woman” also made its way into Steven King’s Horror film, “Doctor Sleep’.

Band members are careful not to boast about their accomplishments. “We kind of have a mental block on that kind of stuff. Oh, that’s cool, whatever. We still have a lot of work to do you know”, said Coleman.

Work is something the band does well together. They have a strong chemistry off and on stage. At 6 feet 6 inches tall, Brandon Coleman has a stature similar to Johnny Cash and movements reminiscent of Elvis Presley. However, Coleman’s sharp hip movements are his own.

“Music gets me excited I guess. Gotta have a good drummer though. That’s where I start getting my feels is the drummer and then everything just adds to it.”

When asked what they want people to take away from their music, Coleman said, “I want people to get inspired by my music. I want to be like an escape from their daily lives to get away from all the stress, sadness, or whatever it may be just come to our show and have a good time.”

LATEST STORIES: