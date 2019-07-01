‘The Quilt’ multi-million dollar facility to come to Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A development costing upwards of a billion dollars is coming to Mobile County.

The new area, called The Quilt, will encompass more than 1,700 acres.

It will be built near Highway 158 and I-65.

The Quilt Project CEO Carletta Davis said, “There is not really a true place where you can come, you can play, you can stay, you can dine, all in one place.” The project looks to make some big changes in northern Mobile County. The Quilt, aptly named, brings several different things together, and puts them all in one location.

Davis explained the name for the new site. She said, “We have different industries coming together just like pieces of a Quilt stitched together.”

The nearly 2,000-acre facility will showcase a long list of features including a 1,000,000 square foot indoor multi-use sports area, a 25,000-to-30,000 seat soccer arena, an amphitheater, hotels, a boardwalk with shops and restaurants, 5g cell phone service, and more.

All these innovative features come at a price. Davis said, “We’re looking just north of a billion dollars.” She continued saying, “We have private funding equity partners that will step in to fund part of it, the initial funding.”

Once the facility is up and running, it will get more funding from the city partnering with it. She said, “The city of Prichard did agree to a 50% split with the sales and lodging tax that comes just off that property.”

The project expects to create 1,000 permanent jobs, 3,000 construction jobs, and 4,000 indirect construction jobs.

CLICK HERE for a video rendering of the proposed site released Monday, July 1st. Creators of The Quilt said this project has been in the works for about four years. The Quilt is set to open with 21-sports available, and it’ll grow from there. The first phase of the buildout includes 20 baseball fields and is set to open memorial day weekend of 2021.