The problem of shooting into cars, homes: How Mobile police plans to solve it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Getting answers about a growing problem in Mobile.

This week, WKRG News 5 investigated a recent spike in shootings into cars and homes. Now, the city’s public safety director is speaking out about this alarming trend.

Just in the past seven days, there have been seven reports of people shooting into buildings and cars.

“People that are being shot at often know who is shooting at them,” said Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste.

Mobile police say it’s a trend they’re continuing to see, people shooting into cars and buildings.

“Unfortunately, sometimes, innocent bystanders, people who have nothing to do with what’s going on become the victim because it continues to occur. We don’t want that to happen,” Battiste said.

But he says the problem is catching those pulling the triggers.

“We take all of these very seriously, but it really places a strain on manpower when you’re following up on the incident when you know the victim can tell you more to help bring an immediate resolution to some of these problems,” Battiste said.

In just 28 days, there have been 16 shootings into cars and buildings. But police say with the majority of those, the victim knows who pulled the trigger.

“There’s a connection to one or two of them based off there’s some type of retaliatory action from one incident to the next incident. One, which I guess sparks, a response by somebody else to shoot somebody else,” Battiste said.

Mobile police say they have taken some people into custody, using technology that’s available but also with witnesses and victims who are cooperative. Police say they aren’t seeing people deciding to shoot randomly in the city.

“What we are seeing there are particular areas in this community where people may have had disagreements with one another or may have had an ongoing dispute or a beef that have taken the opportunity to shoot at one another,” Battiste said.

But they are continuing to find solutions, like using some of the money from the American Rescue Plan to purchase new technology like gunshot detectors to put a stop to these shootings.

“This will help us hold those individuals accountable that are committing the acts of shooting,” Battiste said.

Battiste says he believes they could be using those new technologies within about six months.