MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning.

Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile.

County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf to town. She believes it ties in well with the nearby Mobile County Soccer Complex and a planned natatorium there.

“I think it’s a good investment for us to have Topgolf come to the community and create that synergy and tourism environment destination that we’re hoping to create,” said Hudson. “You’ve got to be able to add a quality of life and amenities in a community where people want to remain here and work here and live here.”

The commissioners said that the county has done a good job bringing jobs to the area and now, they want to focus on improving the quality of life for those living in Mobile County.

“I don’t want to be just the town where people go to work. I want people to live and thrive in our community,” said commissioner Randall Dueitt. “If I were looking to take a job in your community, the first thing I’m going to look at is what can you do to entertain my family and what are you going to do to entertain my children.”

The Mobile Topgolf will be built at McGowin Park at the site of the recently closed Stadium 18 Theater.

If the county and city approve the incentives, construction could begin in October. Plans are to open as early as July, 2023.