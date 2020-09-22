The Mobile City Council to discuss regulations for food trucks

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council Meeting addressed an ordinance Tuesday to regulate food trucks inside city limits. This was an agenda item held over regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilman Joel Daves with district 5 made a move to layoff the topic until November 3, 2020 but says the finance committee will have a public hearing on the topic next month.

Food Truck regulation hearing:

  • October 3, 2020
  • Open to Public Comment
  • Following the regular City Council meeting
  • Conducted by the finance committee

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories