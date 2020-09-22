The Mobile City Council to discuss regulations for food trucks

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - With debris piling up along roadways and in yards during clean up in the wake of Hurricane Sally, you may be tempted to burn your debris to get rid of it. However, each year the Alabama Department of Environmental Management issues burn bans for twelve counties in Alabama. Mobile and Baldwin counties are included in our area from May 1 through October 31.

The main issue in Mobile County is not only burning debris getting out of control during a burn ban, but also many are calling 9-1-1 to report burning in their area. Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire Rescue says, “You can just ask your neighbors directly or if it becomes a major issue you can give a call to our Bureau of Fire Prevention or our Community Risk Reduction Division and we will be happy to ask them to put it out.” 9-1-1 should only be used for emergencies.