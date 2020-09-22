The Mobile City Council to discuss regulations for food trucks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council Meeting addressed an ordinance Tuesday to regulate food trucks inside city limits. This was an agenda item held over regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilman Joel Daves with district 5 made a move to layoff the topic until November 3, 2020 but says the finance committee will have a public hearing on the topic next month.
Food Truck regulation hearing:
- October 3, 2020
- Open to Public Comment
- Following the regular City Council meeting
- Conducted by the finance committee
LATEST STORIES:
- Sheriff identifies Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to Trump, South Texas authorities
- National Voter Registration Day: How to register to vote in Alabama
- Mnuchin and Powell on pandemic progress: US economy is improving, but still fragile
- K-9 finds missing child who was lost in the woods, crying
- Burn bans in effect for Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama