Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Author Ben Raines is somewhat incredulous that more isn’t already being done to prepare and create a memorial and museum to commemorate the last slaves brought from Africa to America where it happened.

“Right now, the only thing that’s happening in Africatown is the county has provided that building, that pre-fabricated, metal building to be sort of a weigh-station for the artifacts. They call it the Heritage House. That’s not big enough. That’s not big enough for the history,” said Raines.

And the history is significant. So significant the man who finally discovered the remains of the last ship to bring people from Africa, who were then forced into slavery in America, has written a definitive book on the subject called “The Last Slave Ship: The true story of how Clotilda was found, her descendants, and an extraordinary reckoning.”



That ‘true story’ part in the title is important, because while Ben Raines is on record many times over as being the first person to put his hands on a piece of the ship since it was burned and sunk by its Captain in 1860, others have tried to take the credit. But even that, says Raines, is small potatoes compared to the plight of the people who were brought here on board the Clotilda.

“Now we have the ship, and the ship needs to be dug up and put on display in a real world-class museum here in Africatown, not in the heritage house,” he said.

Raines who is also an investigative reporter and filmmaker has documented much about the Africatown community, including interviews with descendants who are happy their story is being told.

“We always knew out here in Plateau the history but we weren’t able to tell it because nobody would listen,” Africatown resident Lorna Woods told Raines during one of many recorded videos he did in preparation for writing his book.

The story of the thirty former slaves who founded Africatown is extraordinary. Raines documents much of that history in his “The Last Slave Ship,” from the heyday of the community until it was virtually destroyed by toxic industry and a four-lane highway.

“We had everything here. We had movie theaters, stores, barbershops, we had everything here,” says Africatown resident and activist LaBaron Barnes.

“All of the cabins built by the Clotilda Africans, the founders, were along that stretch and they were all destroyed to build that road. In 1992, we destroyed Cudjo Lewis’ house and a whole bunch of the last dwellings built by the others in 1870,” said Raines.

Raines has proposed building a museum on a nearby property that was once the site of the Josephine Allen housing project. The author has a vision for those 42 acres.

“Imagine this huge museum with the ship in it, shops, you could have a business district. You know, it could be the beginning of the restoration of Africatown,” said Raines.

The author says in the African country of Benin, where the 110 slaves were taken from in 1860, The Smithsonian and the French government are building two $25m dollar museums to recognize the brutal legacy of slavery. Raines says it would be tragic if something like that is not done in Africatown.

“Here in Africatown, we have this incredible story where these people were kidnapped from Africa, brought here, stuck, where they banded together, fought back against everybody that tried to oppress them and built a life, built a community,” he said.

“The Last Slave Ship” was published by Simon and Schuster. It is available at bookstores and online.