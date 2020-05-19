The Hank changing to a drive-in theatre for Pop-Up movie tour

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile will be the host of a Pop Up Movie tour for two upcoming weekends.

DATES & SHOWTIMES: (Not a full list)

Friday, May 22 Frozen II – 7:50 Friday- 10:55

Saturday, May 23 Black Panther- 7:50 The Big Lebowski- 8:20

Sunday, May 24 Monsters Inc.- 7:50

Friday, May 29

Saturday, May 30

Sunday, May 31

The movie nights are being hosted by Drive in Dudes, The Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group, and Soul Kitchen.

Using a giant inflatable movie screen, you will be able to drive up and park in your ‘seat’. Movie goers will listen to the movie through their car stereo system.

Concessions and snacks will be available for purchase from the Hank. Food will be delivered to your car window.

Security will be at the stadium and will be enforcing social distancing.

Tickets are sold on a per car basis and spots are first come, first serve.

For tickets and more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES: