Bill: Well, the 68th annual greater Gulf State Fair returns to the grounds this Friday features the largest midway on the Gulf Coast.

Jessica: It also features several concerts set to play on the main stage. Of course, the rides, the Fair Food, adult attractions inside the marketplace. Here to tell us all about it, we have the executive director of the Greater Gulf State Fair, Josh Woods. And it is going to be a good one. You said presale tickets are way up this year.

Josh Woods, Executive Director Greater Gulf State Fair: They are. We’re having a great year. We’re looking forward to it. Presale tickets are up. It just seems like everybody wants to do something, which is good for us.

Bill: It is good for you. How? How long does it take to make all this come together?

Josh Woods: So we’ve already started on next year’s fair so it’s a it’s a year round task. I have a great team, great board of directors. So it really takes us really, you know, about a year and a half to put on one figure. So, like I said, we’ve already started on next year’s fair. It’s just a it’s a never ending task.

It’s something to do every day and lining up things, getting getting entertainment acts. It’s just a it’s a year round year round deal that we do and we can’t wait to open because it just is like all of your work comes into fruition.

Jessica: That’s right. On opening is this Friday October 28 last through Sunday November 6th. Tell us some of the highlights of this year’s fair.

Josh Woods: So you know first weekend we have Sister Hazel in our grandstand. We follow that up on Wednesday. So you know pretty much almost a week and a half from now we’ll have a Mike Tyler on our grandstand and then we end Friday our last Friday with with Earl King. And obviously the rodeos the second weekend there’s all kinds of stuff going on.

But we’re real excited about what our on grounds acts look like this year. Obviously, the pig races are back. The circus is back. We have a science show that’s coming back to see us We also have a hypnotist this year. We have all kinds of stuff in a glassblowing demonstration. So anybody and everybody has something to do with the Greater Gulf State Fair.

Bill: And you mentioned it has the largest midway on the Gulf Coast. Talk about that.

Josh Woods: It is. We’re very proud of our midway and we partner up with North American Midway Entertainment. And we have for years, they bring the largest Midway so we’re looking at 60 to 65 rides. You know, it’s unbelievable what we did on our Midway actually plays like some of the largest fairs around the around North America everywhere from Calgary to Tulsa to you know we have the largest midway and we’re very proud to have that.

Jessica: All right Josh was with the greater Gulf State Fair and the discount tickets available on Wednesdays.

Josh Woods: They are set at the end you can buy discount tickets at greater go state fair dot com. It ends on Friday at 4:00 when we open. So now’s the time to take advantage of that.