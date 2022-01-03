The first significant cold weather for the new year comes early to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re seeing the first significant cold for our area in 2022. With another night and morning ahead with arctic air, the people who are really feeling it are the ones who have to work outside. It’s the sound of another work week as construction continues around Broad Street in Mobile. Monday everyone was dressed for it.

“It’s here man, it’s cold I try to maintain and keep as warm as possible man,” said Vincent May as he worked on the thoroughfare. While cold weather like this is a rarity for our part of the gulf coast, some people say they prefer it this way.

Julian Burke, working on Broad Street said, “We love it, we love the cold weather. It’s just better to work in. Sunday we woke up in the 70s and Monday morning it was barely above freezing.”

“As soon as I got up, I got my warm clothes on, crunked my car up and I made sure it was warm when I got out there. Wear thermals, it’s freezing,” said Marcus Young as he was bundled up on his way to work. People on foot are moving a little faster just to get out of the cold.

“It’s miserable out here. It is really cold out here today, really really cold. The only reason I’m down here is I have an appointment with the doctor, otherwise I wouldn’t be out here,” said Mac as he walked briskly down the street.