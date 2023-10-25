MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The First Bank is hosting a community shredding event on Friday, Oct. 27.

The event is free and open to The First Bank customers and the general public.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The First Bank parking lot at 6140 Airport Boulevard in Mobile.

EVENT LOCATION:

Organizers say the goal of the event is to protect the environment as well as individuals’ personal information on confidential documents.

Those who attend can bring old tax returns, credit card receipts and legal documents to the shredding event.