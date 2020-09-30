The Fear Exhibit at the Exploreum is spooky fun for the whole family!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Exploruem has an interactive “Fear Exhibit” for a limited time only! From now until October 31st you can experience this exhibit with no uncharge on general admission.

Dr. Cornelius P. Jitters is a virtual guide that will walk you through all of the chambers they have to offer! You will uncover your deepest darkest fears and maybe discover some that you never knew existed. They teach you about the differences between fear and phobia and each chamber has a different phobia theme.

“Well fear is a normal emotional response when you’ve been challenged by something threatening,” Dr. Jitters explains.

This is their second year with the fear exhibit and have a a new biological room.

“We have a brand new room, we have a biological room where we introduce fear of dentistry, needles and even blood,” Donald Comeaux, Executive Director, explains.

They have multiple events that revolve around the fear exhibit. Those events include:

-October 10th at 2 pm they are showing ‘Henry and Hendersons’ in their theater dome.

-October 21st they have their first adult night where they will discuss the fear of dreams and nightmares and will be showing the Nightmare on Elm Street. Adults could bring a bottle of wine and is only charged a $5 corking fee.

-Halloween they will have Dr. Jitters is going to show up and do live shows and experiments at the fear exhibit! They will also show a movie but the reveal will be a surprise!

