The Dauphin Island Sea lab has new learning experiences set for 2020

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island Sea lab had a record-breaking year with a little over 200 students graduating with their undergraduate degree. They are anticipating another big year with new plans in store!



They have courses that range from kindergarten to college level. I spoke with Tina Miller-Way about all of the new and exciting courses that they are offering this year for levels K-12. They added a new ROV competition where students build their own underwater robot and compete against other students that’s coming up on February 8th. They added a new kayaking experience class as well as multiple courses that focus on teaching STEM.

She explained, ” In 2020 we added a few new classes to our academic year mix. We have two student-based competitions where students design and build their own ROV.”

I also spoke with Dr.Smee who coordinates the college programs that they run through the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. Every year the program continues to grow and we had a record undergraduate class last year.

He explained, “one of the things we really pride ourself on in the summer program is everything is really hands on.”

