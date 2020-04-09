The City of Prichard and local business help families during the COVID-19 crisis

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard is helping feed families in need in a big way during this pandemic. Several hundred people lined up for a drive-thru food giveaway at Prichard Municipal Stadium. And a few miles down the road, Big White Wings handed out free hot meals to residents.

Very long lines.

“I feel really pleased about what I’m seeing and what’s happening in our community,” said Mayor Jimmie Gardner.

All for a really great cause, as the City of Prichard, Mobile Housing Authority, and Mobile Secondliners hit the ground early Wednesday morning handing out 10,000 pounds of food to serve many families in need during this crisis.

“God is just so good and we’re so blessed to have an opportunity to provide those services to our community,” said Mayor Gardner.

A truckload of milk, juice, and some assorted meats given on a first-come-first-served basis. People were in line as early as 8:00 am. But the giving didn’t stop there. Not too far from the food drive, Big White Wings handed out hot free meals. Six-piece wings and fries for residents, bringing plenty of smiles.

“Forgetting about ourselves and thinking about the other people out here today,” said Maurice White, owner of Big White Wings.

“We’ve been use to not having all of the resources we need, but we always managed in those times,” said Mayor Gardner.

