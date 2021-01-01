The City of Mobile has free drop-off locations for any unwanted Christmas trees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile say any unwanted Christmas trees can be dropped off for free.
All lights, stands, and decorations must be removed from the tree before drop-off.
The drop off locations are as follow:
- Lake Drive Tricentennial Park – 2121 Lake Drive
- James Seals Park – 540 Texas St
- Baumhauer-Randle Park – 1909 Duval St., Mobile
- Dog River Park – 2459 Dog River Drive N.
- Pinehill Recycling Center – 308 Pinehill Dr.
- Medal of Honor Park – 1711 Hillcrest Rd.
- Langan Park (Municipal Park) – 4901 Zeigler Blvd
