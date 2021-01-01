The City of Mobile has free drop-off locations for any unwanted Christmas trees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile say any unwanted Christmas trees can be dropped off for free.

All lights, stands, and decorations must be removed from the tree before drop-off.

The drop off locations are as follow:

Lake Drive Tricentennial Park – 2121 Lake Drive

James Seals Park – 540 Texas St

Baumhauer-Randle Park – 1909 Duval St., Mobile

Dog River Park – 2459 Dog River Drive N.

Pinehill Recycling Center – 308 Pinehill Dr.

Medal of Honor Park – 1711 Hillcrest Rd.

Langan Park (Municipal Park) – 4901 Zeigler Blvd

