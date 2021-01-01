The City of Mobile has free drop-off locations for any unwanted Christmas trees

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile say any unwanted Christmas trees can be dropped off for free.

All lights, stands, and decorations must be removed from the tree before drop-off.

The drop off locations are as follow: 

  • Lake Drive Tricentennial Park – 2121 Lake Drive 
  • James Seals Park – 540 Texas St 
  • Baumhauer-Randle Park – 1909 Duval St., Mobile 
  • Dog River Park – 2459 Dog River Drive N. 
  • Pinehill Recycling Center – 308 Pinehill Dr. 
  • Medal of Honor Park – 1711 Hillcrest Rd.
  • Langan Park (Municipal Park) – 4901 Zeigler Blvd  

