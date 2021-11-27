The City of Mobile adds its personal touch to the Iron Bowl celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Iron Bowl is one of the most anticipated games of the year for Alabamians. However, this year’s celebration had a twist.

The first Iron Bowl Block Party was held in downtown Mobile, with sections of Dauphin Street completelys blocked off for the community event.

The Iron Bowl Block Party was filled with live DJs, food trucks, an open bar and lots of fans who took part in enjoying this rivalry game together.

Garry Cage is a Roll tide fan and says this is the biggest rivalry game that he anticipates each year.



“It’s been a big rival that’s been going on for years and years… and I just think that we got the upper hand year to year,” said Cage. “We are the national champions. We are the national champions.”

Bradley Lawton says he is not a fan of either team, but still enjoyed taking part in the first-ever Iron Bowl Block Party.



” A great crowd. Great food trucks. Great people,” Lawton said. “Most importantly, the city of Mobile is bringing everyone together to just have a wonderful time.”

This block party was created by Mayor Sandy Stimpson and The City of Mobile to “UNIFY MOBILE THROUGH ACTION” within his third term.

This is one of many events that the city has planned.

The city of Mobile will also be hosting a Holiday Art Walk, and Roll Mobile roller-skating event in the coming days.

For more information on those events and others, click here.