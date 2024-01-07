MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County has lost another strip club as The Candy Store closes its doors for good.

The 34-year-old adult entertainment club, located at 5344 U.S. Highway 90, announced its plans last week in social media posts on Facebook and Instagram.

“On behalf of myself, my family, the hundreds of managers and staff, and the thousands of entertainers, we would like to thank the community of Tillman’s Corner for accepting and supporting us for the last 34 years,” a Facebook post read.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have chosen to close The Candy Store. It has become an institution, a (rite) of passage for many people, a source of income to pay college tuition and a stable, healthy environment in which to work.

“It is time for a new beginning and a fresh new life in this community that I have called home for so many years.”

The message was signed by “Jennifer,” with a lipstick emoji and the post’s final words: “Time to turn off the lights and go home.”

News 5 took a screenshot of the final post, which you won’t see online now. Just as quickly as the post went up, it disappeared, along with The Candy Store’s Facebook and Instagram profiles.

As far as social media, all that remains is the club’s profile on X, the platform formerly called Twitter. But no one from The Candy Store has posted on it since 2019.

The roughly 2-acre property, which includes the over-7,000-square-foot nightclub, appears on real estate websites, including Bellator and Bender Real Estate Group. Depending on the site, it’s listed as for sale or pending.

However, we haven’t been able to confirm the property’s current status and what it might become.

Jennifer Q. Ritter is listed as the registered agent for J & B Social Club #1, Inc., which did business as The Candy Store, according to documents News 5 obtained.

News 5 called three phone numbers associated with Ritter, to learn why The Candy Store closed, and what the farewell post meant by seeking a “fresh new life” in the community.

We couldn’t reach her by phone, two direct messages to The Candy Store’s Facebook and Instagram profiles (before they were deactivated), or by direct message to her personal Facebook profile.

Why the Tillmans Corner fixture has left the community may remain a mystery, but one thing is certain: it leaves Mobile with one less strip club.

Sammy’s in Mobile, an adult entertainment fixture on Airport Boulevard, called it quits in April 2014 after 21 years.

Both clubs faced the City of Mobile in court in the 1990s as it enforced an ordinance banning nude dancing in establishments that sell liquor.

Now, the strip clubs that made headlines pursuing civil liberties years ago no longer exist in Mobile County.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.