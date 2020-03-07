The boat of your dreams awaits you at the Mobile Boat Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring is almost here, one sure sign of it, the Mobile Convention Center is loaded with brand new boats, which means, it’s boat show weekend!

Come aboard for some Alabama dreaming, or to make an offer on the boat of your dreams.

“We’re in the best economy in my lifetime, there’s a lot of demand for these products when people move to Mobile and Baldwin County, there are a lot of people moving here they have to have something to get on the water to enjoy that lifestyle they are seeking,” said Drew Wilson with Legendary Marine. Check out old trusted designed wooden boats or the newest designs that are out of this world and loaded with horsepower.

The show continues until 8 pm Saturday night. It continues Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.