The Black Jacket Symphony comes to Mobile Saenger

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Mobile Saenger.

The Black jacket symphony is a group of musicians who recreate classic rock albums. They are chosen based on the album being performed.

Next year, The Black Jacket Symphony will recreate the White Album from The Beatles live, according to a press release statement made by the Mobile Saenger Theatre.

You can purchase tickets here or in person at the Saenger Theatre or Mobile Civic Center.

Saenger Theatre Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Mobile Civic Center Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $27 to $32.

Tickets will be on sale Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.