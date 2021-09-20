The Black Jacket Symphony comes to Mobile Saenger

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Black Jacket Symphony comes to Mobile Saenger

Black jacket Symphony presents the Beatles at Saenger Theatre

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Mobile Saenger.  

The Black jacket symphony is a group of musicians who recreate classic rock albums. They are chosen based on the album being performed.

Next year, The Black Jacket Symphony will recreate the White Album from The Beatles live, according to a press release statement made by the Mobile Saenger Theatre.

You can purchase tickets here or in person at the Saenger Theatre or Mobile Civic Center.

Saenger Theatre Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Mobile Civic Center Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $27 to $32. 

Tickets will be on sale Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories