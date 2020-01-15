The Allman Betts Band Coming to Mobile Saenger Theatre Thursday, April 10

Unedited press release from ASM Global

After a successful year touring as The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts, the sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts joined forces to form The Allman Betts Band. The ABB includes Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Berry Oakley Jr. (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), Johnny Stachela (slide guitar) and Devon Allman Project percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum.

2019 brought a host of big moments for the band, with a new album and the kickoff of a worldwide tour that featured new music, songs from their solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of the 50th Anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band. The new album, Down to the River, released in June 2019, was recorded at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and was produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine and Elvis Presley). Former Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and current Rolling Stones keyboardist, Chuck Leveall, will guest on the record.

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 AT 10 AM Ticket Prices: $24.50, $34.50, $44.50, $54.50 (Additional fees may apply.)

Presented by AEG Presents

Purchase tickets at bit.ly/abbmob or in person at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and located at 6 South Joachim Street) or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and located at 401 Civic Center Drive). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381. Additional fees, service charges and/or taxes may be added to ticket prices. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice.

###