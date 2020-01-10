The 85 South Show Live Returning to Mobile Friday, 28

Unedited press release from Mobile Civic Center

The last few years, the 85 South Show has been shaking up the podcasting scene with improvs and freestyles by some of the fastest rising comedic talent from the South. Join DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean on Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. as they bring their talents back to Mobile.

It’s going to be one hell of a show – and the whole thing will be turned into a new episode for the masses. The group played a nearly sold-out show at the Mobile Saenger Theatre in November 2018. Due to the incredible increase in popularity the group and their show has experienced since then, the upcoming show will take place at the Mobile Civic Center Arena to accommodate a larger audience

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Ticket Prices: $39.50, $59.50, $69.50, $155.50 (Additional fees may apply.) Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/85southshowmob. Purchase in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7261) or the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381. Additional fees, service charges and/or taxes may be added to ticket prices. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice.

