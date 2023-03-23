MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After having to hold the Festival of Flowers in Cathedral Square for the past two years, the 30th anniversary is underway, but returns to the Ascension Providence Hospital campus for stunning, Japanese-inspired gardens, family fun, and so much more.

“As soon as we cut the ribbon, I mean it seemed like there was a mile of people waiting to get in. That’s no surprise, because you have to see it to believe it. It’s just so amazing,” said Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson.

Many special events will happen throughout the festival, including Buds and Brews where you catch Meteorologist John Nodar on Thursday night, The Flowers After Hours Party on Friday night with our Jessica Taloney as emcee, and an exotic car show on Saturday morning where you can see Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham and the News 5 Weather Beast!

If you didn’t grab your tickets in advance, they are $15 for adults, $5 for children 7-12, and free for children 6 and under. The Buds and Brews Party will cost $40 at the gate. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase state-of-the-art radiology equipment for Ascension Providence.

You only have until Sunday, March 26th at 5pm to head out to the event, so make your plans now to help a great cause!