Thanksgiving meals provided for Pensacola and Mobile residents

MOBILE, COUNTY Ala. (WKRG) — Waterfront Rescue Mission is providing Thanksgiving meals for residents in Mobile and Pensacola.

Event organizers hope to give away 5,000 meals to homeless residents and those in need.

Meals will be handed out on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day, with the exception of one event. Meals will be handed out on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the First Baptist Church Tillman’s at Corner at 5660 Three Notch Rd. in Mobile.

Food will be given out on Thanksgiving Day at the following locations:

Mobile

11 a.m. at Waterfront Rescue Mission of Mobile at 279 N. Washington Ave.

Pensacola