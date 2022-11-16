MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away, but this year the turkey and all the trimmings are costing a lot more because of inflation.

Experts believe Thanksgiving will cost about 20% more this year. As many get ready for the holiday season, some are having to take a look at how they spend their money.

“I like to cook a big meal for me and my daughter, but this year, we’re just not going to be able to do it,” said Tonya Frazier.

The average household’s grocery budget has increased by about 12%.

“It’s real hard this year,” said Frazier. “I work part-time. With inflation, it’s just not a good year.”

Inflation hit a more than 40-year high this year, so people are paying more for almost everything.

“What we’re finding is that there are many challenges related to the increase in food cost, inflation driving those costs up makes it so much harder for the average family to put meals on the table in general but especially that special holiday meal that we’re all thinking about as Thanksgiving approaches,” said Cyndy Baggett, the Vice President of Development and Marketing for Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Feeding the Gulf Coast said they’re aiming to provide 9,000 holiday meals this year

compared to last year, where they provided about 6,000.

“That staggering increase is really demonstrative of the number of families who are facing difficult times right now in our community,” said Baggett.

As many prepare for the holiday meal, they are doing what they can to keep their traditions alive.

“Just cut back on what I can, cut back on what I can, and just buy smaller portions. It’s just real sad to see it,” said Frazier.

There are several Thanksgiving Distributions happening along the Gulf Coast.

There will be a Turkey Bowl Distribution at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama’s campus Sunday, November 20 at 1:00 p.m..