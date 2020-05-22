‘Thankfully someone came to her rescue,’ neighbors speaking out after a woman was sexually assaulted in Oakleigh District

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors are speaking out after a man was accused of sexually assaulting a woman Thursday afternoon in Oakleigh District. It happened just a block off Government Street.

Neighbors tell News 5’s Amber Grigley that this was a bold move for someone to commit in broad daylight. Neighbors said they are thankful that someone was able to come to her rescue very quickly.

“Police were here and we kind of wondered what happened and we saw the news later. So we were kind of surprised,” said Katy Meador.

An unwanted surprise for Meador and her husband during their afternoon jog when they stumbled upon police just a few houses down from where they live.

“I’m used to the things that happen around here. A lot of the faces we see here are very familiar. I personally didn’t recognize this man when I saw his picture,” said Meador.

Thursday afternoon, Mobile Police answered a call about a sexual assault on Roper Street.

Police tell News 5 they discovered that a woman had been sexually assaulted. She told investigators the man ran after a neighbor confronted him.

“We are all neighbors and look out for one another. I feel good here,” said Meador.

Police were able to track down the suspect Jerry Williams and take him into custody.

Williams follows a repeated pattern seen in violent cases by those who are homeless. In September 2019, Vincent Scott was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the McDonald’s parking lot on Government Street, after asking her for money.

And before that there was a case in May 2018, where Douglas Dunson was accused of brutally beating and trying to rape a woman in the RSA tower parking garage.

Greg Burch lives right across the street from where the assault happened on Thursday, he said he just can’t believe it and fear his family’s safety.

“Very disconcerting. My fiance walks our dog around here and the idea someone would attack somebody right outside where we live is terrifying,” said Burch.

Williams was charged with two counts of sexual abuse 1st degree. Neighbors said this is an eye-opener to be more alert and watch their surroundings.

