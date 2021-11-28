Texas Street to be rebuilt in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced Nov. 28 that a new project to rebuild Texas Street will begin tomorrow in Mobile.

The project was a priority for the late District two councilmen, Levon Manzie, but it was pushed back due to supply chain issues. Now that the City has the resources needed to rebuild the street, the project will start Nov. 29 in Mobile, according to a news release from the City of Mobile.

The new project will include new:

Streets

Curbs

Gutters

The street will also have new water, stormwater, sewer and gas components installed.

The project will span the entire length of Texas Street, spanning from Ann Street to Broad Street, according to the release.