Texas Street to be rebuilt in Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile to offer city employees $100 incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced Nov. 28 that a new project to rebuild Texas Street will begin tomorrow in Mobile. 

The project was a priority for the late District two councilmen, Levon Manzie, but it was pushed back due to supply chain issues. Now that the City has the resources needed to rebuild the street, the project will start Nov. 29 in Mobile, according to a news release from the City of Mobile.

The new project will include new:

  • Streets
  • Curbs 
  • Gutters

The street will also have new water, stormwater, sewer and gas components installed. 

The project will span the entire length of Texas Street, spanning from Ann Street to Broad Street, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories