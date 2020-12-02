Texas A&M to honor fallen Airman from Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Airforce officer from Foley killed in the line of duty will be honored this weekend in a special ceremony in Texas. Lt. Col. Mark Stratton was a graduate of Texas A&M. This weekend a medical unit will be named in his honor.

Inside Rooter’s restaurant in downtown Mobile, there are pictures of Lt. Col. Mark Stratton hanging on the wall. Restaurant owner and the airman’s younger brother Frankie Little says his big brother was everything.

“He was smart he was serious he was funny he was outgoing, he was instantly likable to everybody,” Stratton is one of five fallen Aggies who’ll be honored at a dedication gala this weekend in Texas. The BUILD program at Texas A&M transforms 40-foot cargo containers into mobile medical triage units that can be used overseas and domestically. They’re known as Texas Aggie Medical Clinics or TAMCs. Each of the five dedicated over the weekend will be named in honor of an Aggie who’s passed away since 9/11 in active duty. Little says his brother died on a humanitarian mission in Afghanistan building infrastructure, and it’s fitting his name will live on in a humanitarian form. Stratton had a singular focus on service.

“I think there’s very few of us at the age of five what our destiny’s going to be and he knew it and there was nothing else and he did it,” said Little. Little said Stratton left a lasting legacy that impacts him today including inspiring him to start a family and a business.

“He would be over the moon to know I’m a business owner, he loved capitalism, he was an American through and through,” said Little.