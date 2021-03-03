Testimony: Two teens charged with murder killed 19-year-old in Theodore over $35 worth of marijuana

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Testimony revealed in court on Wednesday alleges two teenagers killed a 19-year-old in Theodore on Thanksgiving over $35 worth of marijuana.

Anthony Macpherson and Lucy Rutledge were both 17-years-old at the time Mobile police say they shot and killed Tavon Holder at Bennett Pointe Apartments on Old Pascagoula Road.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. on November 26, which was also Thanksgiving Day.

Macpherson and Rutledge were charged with intentional murder following the shooting and had a preliminary hearing on Wednesday where a homicide detective detailed what happened that fatal evening.

According to the detective, Macpherson and Rutledge were dating at the time of the shooting and drove to the apartment complex with a few others with the intention of purchasing marijuana.

Testimony revealed an argument ensued and Macpherson shot Holder in the back.

Holder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holder’s family lived at the apartment complex and told WKRG News 5 it was also his birthday the day he was shot and say he was set to join the Army.

Macpherson and Rutledge were arrested and charged with murder shortly after the killing.

A detective also testified Macpherson admitted to them he shot Holder.

Rutledge is being charged with intentional murder as well because police say she drove Macpherson from the scene.

Macpherson refused to comment on the charges against him.

Rutledge’s attorney told WKRG News 5 his client shouldn’t be charged with murder.

“My client didn’t have anything to do with that killing, nothing at all. She’s just a little 17-year-old girl that’s never been in any trouble in her life,” said Claude Patton, who represents Lucy Rutledge.

Judge Hardesty bound their cases over to the grand jury.

They both remain out of custody on bond.