Testimony reveals Georgia couple was paid $2,000 to kill Satsuma man in murder-for-hire plot

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Testimony given inside a Mobile County courtroom on Wednesday revealed a Georgia couple was paid $2,000 to kill a Satsuma man in a murder-for-hire plot.

The Satsuma Police Department says 49-year-old Brent Allen was shot and killed outside his home on December 6, 2020 in the 100 block of Bayou Avenue East.

Wayne Alex Beasley, 51, and Jennifer Hudson, 37, who both live in Crisp County, Georgia, were arrested in connection to his murder following the shooting.

Beasley and Hudson, who are both being charged with murder, faced a judge virtually on Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing where a judge determined there was enough probable cause to bound their cases over to the grand jury.

A detective testified in court that Allen was shot approximately six times on December 6 by Beasley who was hired along with Hudson to murder him.

According to the detective, Beasley and Hudson drove more than five hours to Mobile County with her two children to commit the murder. However, Hudson and her kids were not at the scene when Allen was reportedly shot.

Testimony revealed the pair were paid $2,000 to kill Brent Allen and used a “burner phone” to pose as a 20-year-old woman in order to meet up with him at his home.

The detective says an investigation is still underway to determine who hired the pair to kill Allen. At this time, it is also unclear what the motive was.

Testimony also revealed Allen was conscious when first responders arrived at the scene and gave detectives a description of the suspects along with the vehicle they were driving before he succumbed to his gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Beasley and Hudson are behind bars at Mobile Metro Jail.