Testimony: Murder weapon used in dating app meetup was used in another shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has decided there is enough evidence against Sabronte Rhodes, 42, to move his murder case forward. Rhodes is charged with murder in the death of Johnny Soekhies. Soehkies was shot in the head in October 2019. His body was found near a storm drain along Oyler Road.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, it was revealed the weapon used to kill Soekhies was used in another shooting days after the murder. A detective testified that while monitoring Sabronte Rhodes’ phone calls at the jail, Rhodes often referred to the murder weapon when saying someone else had the gun.

Rhodes referred to Cameron Sullivan, who is accused of shooting someone at a gas station on Highway 90 in November using the same gun that was used to kill Johnny Soekhies. Mobile County investigators say they spoke to Sullivan who said he bought the gun from Rhodes.

While the defense insinuated it’s possible Sullivan is the killer, prosecutors say it was Rhodes who admitted to being with Soekhies on the night of the murder and is seen on surveillance video picking him up. Evidence taken from Rhodes’ car is still being tested, according to the detective’s testimony.

Investigators believe the murder of Soekhies began as a robbery attempt and in the process Rhodes shot Soekhies. Deputies say Rhodes connected with Soekhies through the Grindr app.

Investigators say Rhodes has a history of using the Grindr app, which is a location-based dating app geared towards gay, bi, and transgender people, to lure robbery victims. News 5 spoke with a man in October who says he was also targeted by Rhodes.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors also revealed Rhodes will be facing additional charges. He’s accused of stabbing another inmate with a shank since he’s been in custody.

The murder case against Rhodes will now be sent to a grand jury.

