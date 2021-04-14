Testimony: Man shot six times inside Theodore strip club during verbal argument

Pictured are the two suspects, Robert Abrams (left), and Breanna Cunningham (right) [Mobile Metro Jail]

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Testimony given in court on Wednesday reveals a man was shot six times inside a Theodore strip club after a verbal argument.

Robert Abrams and Breanna Cunningham are both being charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 45-year-old Manchella Allen.

According to a homicide detective with the Mobile Police Department, Abrams shot Allen during a verbal argument at the Cookies-N-Cream strip club in Theodore.

It happened on February 27 around 1:30 a.m.

The homicide detective says Allen and Abrams got into an argument after Allen tried to use the restroom and claims the door was slammed on him by Abrams.

A short time later, Allen and Abrams began arguing again and Abrams shot him six times at close range, according to the detective.

Breanna Cunningham is also being charged with murder in the case. The detective says she brought the gun used to kill Allen into the strip club and drove off with Abrams after the shooting.

Family members for the victim, Manchella Allen, as well as both are the suspects were in court on Wednesday

The judge determined there was enough probable cause and bound the cases over to the grand jury.