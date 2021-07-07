Testimony: Man accused of stabbing Bayou La Batre city magistrate wanted to kill police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Testimony given in court on Wednesday revealed the man accused of stabbing Bayou La Batre’s city magistrate wanted to kill police.

Phoxay Keomaniong, 47, is being charged with attempted murder and escape 3rd from the incident that stems from May 18, 2021.

During his preliminary hearing, testimony revealed Keomaniong walked into Bayou La Batre’s city hall with a 13 inch knife, demanded money, and stabbed the city magistrate.

Other employees were reportedly attacked but were not injured.

The city’s magistrate was taken to the hospital and given four stitches after being stabbed in the leg.

Keomaniong was apprehended when police arrived on scene.

An investigator testified in court that during Keomaniong’s interview with police after he was arrested, he confessed he wanted to kill law enforcement.

The defense stated it is believed Keomaniong has a mental illness and did not intend to hurt anybody.

The judge found probable cause in the case and bound it over to the grand jury.