MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The trial of a Mobile doctor charged with murder continued Thursday with a jury in the courtroom. First to testify in the reckless murder case against Joseph Nakhla was Mobile Police Officer James Estes, who arrived on the scene after Nakhla’s car wrecked into a ditch on the West I-65 Service Road in August 2020, killing medical student Samantha Thomas.

Estes testified that Nakhla was in a ditch when he arrived. Estes said Nakhla had blood on his face and the Audi Spyder he had been driving was upside down.

Nakhla told Estes he needed to help Thomas, Estes testified. Estes said he went to the car, shined his flashlight inside and saw Thomas with part of her head missing. He knew then that she was dead.

Estes said he then walked north on the service road and saw where the fence was broken. Estes said you could see skid marks on the road. Nakhla told police he was driving 50 to 55 mph at the time of the crash. Estes said he did not believe this, based on what he saw. During opening statements on Wednesday, prosecutors alleged that Nakhla was driving 138 mph just before the wreck.

Police body camera footage from the night shows Estes and witnesses at the scene. You could see Estes shine his flashlight on the car. You can also see Nakhla show an ID badge he had as a volunteer police surgeon.

A defense attorney for Nakhla asked Estes if showing the ID badge was a good thing, and Estes said it was. Estes said Nakhla asked for help, urged Estes to go to Thomas, and asked about Thomas’ condition. The defense asked if Nakhla appeared to be upset, and Estes said he did.

