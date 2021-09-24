EXCLUSIVE: Terrified Mobile mother says masked gunmen shot at kids, struck husband while getting ice cream

Watch this exclusive story on WKRG at 4, 5 and 6

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Turner family was driving home from getting their two daughters ice cream Saturday night when the gunshots rang out.

Emily Turner said they were turning left onto Cottage Hill from Azalea when another car pulled up next to them and two people in ski masks began firing.

11 bullets hit their car, Emily Turner said, but she heard almost 20 rounds fired. Two of those bullets hit the back passenger door, where her nine-year-old daughter was sitting.

Only her husband, Shayne, was struck.

Shayne Turner was shot twice, once in the knee and once near his ribs. Turner said her husband is still in the hospital, and doing better, but is a long way from recovery.

“I mean he lost a kidney, he lost a spleen,” Turner said. “He’s a Type 1 diabetic, so losing a kidney is a pretty big deal for them. He also has some liver damage. They’re not going to be able to get the bullet out. It’s near his spine.”

Turner is asking anyone who was at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea on Saturday night from between 7:00 and 7:15 who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

“It is amazing that no one else was hurt with all of those bullets,” Turner said. “His mom recently died from brain cancer this year, and she was definitely there with us and my grandma was because, I mean, there’s no reason he should not have been killed.”

Turner said she did not get a good look at the other car. She saw two people hanging out of the passenger side of the car wearing ski masks.

She is asking anyone with information to go to the police and is hoping to find the three women who helped her family right after the shooting.

“There are three women who were at an events place across the street,” Turner said. “I don’t know who they are, but they came and helped us with their daughters, they got them away from the scene and I don’t know who they are, and I really really really want to thank them. Because that meant everything to me and they were just so sweet, and that really helped and I want to thank them for that.”

Mobile Police are still investigating.