MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Termite swarms have made their way into Mobile County for the 2023 termite season, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County Health Department.

A termite swarm is when the adult termites fly for the first time. They create nesting locations and new colonies in order to find mates. The termites are attracted to light.

MCHD said the termites will not harm people, however, they can damage homes if a nest is formed. Most termites die from environmental conditions. Others die from being eaten by predators like birds, spiders and other insects.

“The presence of swarming termites is undoubtedly unpleasant,” said Alabama Cooperative Extension System Entomologist Xing Ping Hu. “It is important for a consumer to realize that any swarm survivors have the potential to form new colonies and infest homes and other property.”

The post said the MCHD Vector Service’s team has been contacted multiple times regarding the termites. The Vector Services team does not handle termites because they are not considered a vector.