Terminix deadline approaches for customers who may be owed settlement money

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A deadline is approaching this week to file a claim against pest control company Terminix if you think you were ripped off. It’s part of a landmark settlement between Alabama and the pest giant.

Thursday is the deadline for people to file a claim against Terminix. This is for anyone who got sticker shock over annual termite coverage that jumped by hundreds or thousands of dollars. You can file a claim even if you decided to cancel the service when prices for annual termite coverage increased.

“Terminix was engaging in unlawful business practices and forced them to move to another Termite Company and that’s why they are victims,” said Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich. “You may have incurred a financial loss or you may have had to pay more with a different company and they will compensate you for the difference.” Officials say the Terminix case is a landmark decision for affected consumers in Alabama.

“I think it sends a strong message to big businesses that if you’re going to engage in unlawful business practices in Alabama we have an AG and a local DA who will go after you,” said Rich. The settlement was made under the Alabama Deceptive Trades Practices Act and alleged the company dramatically increased prices while in some cases not providing the coverage promised.

This covers customers from 2019 to 2020 in Mobile County, Baldwin County, and some of Monroe County. While the DA says they’ve had thousands apply there could be potentially 30,000 customers owed money under this agreement.

We have a link to the Terminix fund site where you can file a claim here. Earlier this year a Terminix statement said in part “company does not admit to any fraud or wrongdoing in connection with our business practices”