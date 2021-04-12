Tennis benefit for the Child Advocacy Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A tennis benefit will be held for the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) on Sunday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

The mixed doubles tournament will be held on Sunday starting at 2 PM. The lady’s tournament will be held at 9 AM and 6 PM on Tuesday and the men’s tournament will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday.

The CAC is a non-profit organization for abused children to help them and their non-offending family to help with referring councilors and prepare the family for the criminal justice process.

If you would like to partake in the tennis benefit the entry deadline is Friday, April 23 at 11 PM.

For more information on the CAC and the tennis benefit tune into the The 4 on 5.