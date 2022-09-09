MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile.

The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard.

According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Ballard tried to run from authorities, but a K-9 tracked him down.

In addition to the U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office thanked the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their help in capturing Ballard.