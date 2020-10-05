Nine high school football games rescheduled for Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ten high school football games have been rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of the Tropical System in the Gulf.
The ten games rescheduled for Thursday include:
- Saraland vs Gulf Shores
- Blount vs Spanish Fort
- Bayside vs Cottage Hill Christian
- Theodore vs Fairhope
- Robertsdale vs McGill
- MGM vs Daphne
- Citronelle vs Baldwin Co.
- Clarke Co. vs JU Blacksher
- Sparta Academy vs Southern Choctaw
