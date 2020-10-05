Nine high school football games rescheduled for Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ten high school football games have been rescheduled for Thursday due to the threat of the Tropical System in the Gulf.

The ten games rescheduled for Thursday include:

  • Saraland vs Gulf Shores
  • Blount vs Spanish Fort
  • Bayside vs Cottage Hill Christian
  • Theodore vs Fairhope
  • Robertsdale vs McGill
  • MGM vs Daphne
  • Citronelle vs Baldwin Co.
  • Clarke Co. vs JU Blacksher
  • Sparta Academy vs Southern Choctaw

