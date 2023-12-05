MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting became a verbal battle house as community members addressed concerns regarding the city’s involvement in Mobile Police policy.

Two proposed ordinances are on the table for the council’s vote. The first proposed ordinance, introduced to the council in early November, would require the city to offer a written statement as to why they cannot release body camera footage if they deny a request to view it.

The second, which is the most recently proposed ordinance, landed on the council’s agenda for the first time in Tuesday’s meeting. The proposed ordinance, sponsored by District 1 Councilman Cory Penn, wrote to ban the Mobile Police Department’s use of pre-dawn raid and no-knock warrants.

However, there are a few exceptions to the ban. Per the ordinance, no-knock warrants or predawn raids can still be conducted if the Chief of Police and Public Safety Director certify that officers’ safety would be jeopardized otherwise or if there is “felony activity going on at the premises.”

John Young, an off-duty Mobile police officer, who spoke on behalf of Men United Against Violence, expressed his concerns that the city council may have an unrealistic view of a police officer’s duties. He used Mobile’s latest homicide as an example.

“What do you think the outcome will be when this urban terrorist who did a drive-by shooting on this 9-year-old black girl that’s murdered and shot her in the head would be when police find him? What could that possibly lead to?” Young asked the council. “Would you prefer we call you and you go in the house and get him?”

According to Young, the problem has less to do with police policy and more to do with a child’s upbringing. He said the ordinances being drafted in the city’s legislative branch do not address the source of the violence.

“But all I ever hear from this council is one-sided,” Young said. “What about the parents? What about the home?”

Penn pushed against Young’s remarks, pointing to the efforts he has taken to curb violence in the city’s youthful population.

“I know for a fact what I do in the community. I’m in schools on a regular basis,” Penn replied. “I can go to any school right now, and they’re going to say, ‘Hey, Mr. Penn.'”

After the meeting, Penn addressed his actions, saying that Young “lied” and spread a “false narrative.”

“I just want to make sure accurate information is given out,” Penn said. “I think it’s very important, especially right now with the things that are taking place in our city, that we make sure the facts are given out properly.”

The ordinances are expected to be voted on in the coming weeks.