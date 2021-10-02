Teen’s mural showcases what makes Mobile special

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One local 17-year-old took her inspiration from a postcard mural movement and Disney’s paint-by-number festivals to the next level — creating a community mural.

Sarah Beth Bexley is a member of Mobile United and decided to create this mural for her Youth Leadership project.

Brittany Gagliano, Youth Leadership Coordinator for Mobile United, says she encourages her students to express themselves, all while serving their community.

“As part of Youth Leadership Mobile, the students are required to complete an individual project for the betterment of the community,” Gagliano said. “She’s obviously passionate about arts and culture.”

Gagliano said she really admires how Bexley invited the community to take part in creating this community mural. The turnout was steady, with volunteers showing up to help put the paint to the test.

“I love that she invited the community, that she decided to invite the community to paint this,” Gagliano said. “She didn’t do it herself. She opened up to everyone to bring something beautiful to our city and to really capture what it is to be a Mobilian.”

Bexley said this mural was her way to pay homage to a city that she loves so much, filled with people that she loves even more.

In fact, the people of Mobile were a part of making Bexley’s dream a reality.

“Bring Mobile together, and highlight how cool this city actually is to live in,” Bexley said. “I asked a whole lot of people what they thought of when they thought of Mobile, and that’s how we came to the conclusion we’d use these six things for the letters”

The mural, located behind Moe’s BBQ on Dauphin Street, is filled with personal Mobile touches. These include the Cathedral, Mardi Gras details, and it also highlights local businesses.

“I really wanted to get the people of Mobile out and get them celebrating this amazing city that we have,” Bexley said. “I can do that through a community mural because the only way to get this community mural painted was to get as many people as possible willing to paint with us.”

If you would like to support Bexley, visit welcome_to_mobile_mural on Instagram.