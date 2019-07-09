Teens arrested in West Mobile Whataburger stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two teenagers in connection to a man found stabbed at Whataburger over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Whataburger located at 2496 Schillinger Road Sunday afternoon. Police say the victim was stabbed on Norfolk Court during a fight with one of the suspects, Rone Thomas, 17. Police say Thomas got a knife and stabbed the victim and left the scene with Lauren Butts, 18.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers later arrested the two in a traffic stop.

