Teenagers use fake guns to rob two in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was late Thursday night outside All Saints Episcopal Church in midtown Mobile when five teenage boys approached the two victims. The boys had what looked like guns and robbed the pair.

Mobile Police said in a news release they arrived to the scene just after 10:40 on Nov. 18, at 151 South Ann Street. Police found the victims and began searching the area for the people matching the description of the suspects.

Police said they found five suspects matching the descriptions, all juvenile males between 13 and 15-years-old, who they detained and took into custody. According to the release, subjects were “found to be in possession of two firearms that were not real.”

Police also recovered the victims’ stolen property.

The five juveniles were taken to the James T. Strickland Youth Center.

Alabama’s Juvenile Confidentially Act means the names and images of suspects will not be released. Additionally, WKRG does not report the identities of juvenile suspects.