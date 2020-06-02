Teenagers arrested after carjacking at Silver Horse Pub in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teenagers were arrested after a carjacking that happened early Tuesday morning in Mobile.

Mobile Police say officers were called to the Silver Horse Pub on Florida Street at 12:12 a.m. A victim told police a man approached him armed with a gun. The man demanded and then took the victim’s vehicle, MPD says.

Police say they found the vehicle on Florida Street at Old Shell Road. They attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away. After a pursuit, Mobile Police say 19-year-old Crossieeiceio Coates, 18-year-old Manuel Williams and 18-year-old Carey Hollis bailed from the car and arrested.

They face the following charges: Robbery 1st Degree Carjacking, Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Attempting to Elude Police.

