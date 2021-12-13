Teenager shot outside Mobile convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager was shot Friday night while sitting in a vehicle outside a Mobile convenience store.

According to Mobile Police, the 16-year-old was sitting in a vehicle outside the DP Corner Food Store at 2166 Wagner Street on Dec. 10. Two of the teenager’s acquaintances were standing outside the vehicle when they heard gunshots.

Police responded to the scene just before 11 p.m. They determined an unknown subject in another vehicle fired a gun, striking the teenager in the left leg. Police said the injuries were “non-life-threatening.” The car the teenager was sitting in was struck by bullets “several times,” according to the police news release.

Police continue to investigate.