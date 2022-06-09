MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed a 17-year-old led a vehicular chase after running a police officer off the road on Wednesday.

MPD says on Wednesday, June 8 around noon an officer was traveling west on Halls Mill Road when the teenager was driving recklessly and ran the officer off the road. The officer initiated both lights and sirens and turned around to pursue the teen. He refused to stop and led the officer on a pursuit.

The pursuit turned south on Demetroplis and ended when the teen struck a tree on Karen Drive. The 17-year-old was treated for his injuries on the scene before being transported to Strickland Youth Center.