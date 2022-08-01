MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit the 13-year-old, which is when the 13-year-old grabbed the 15-year-old and attempted to put him on the floor.

Both teens fell to the floor leading to the 15-year-old putting his arm out to catch himself. The teenager was taken to the hospital for his injuries. According to Mobile police, the case was sent to the District Attorney’s office and they decided not to pursue charges.